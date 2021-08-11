Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Copart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Copart by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,521,000 after buying an additional 434,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

CPRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.