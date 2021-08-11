West Shore Bank Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of WSSH remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
