Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOWL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOWL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,651. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). Equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

