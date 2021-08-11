Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $65.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of REXR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

