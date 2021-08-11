Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

8/6/2021 – Mondelez International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,313. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

