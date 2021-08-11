WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

