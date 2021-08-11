Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 32,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 97,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 365,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

