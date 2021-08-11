Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 32,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,973. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

