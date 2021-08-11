Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 4.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $7,684,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $352.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

