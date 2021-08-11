Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,760,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.