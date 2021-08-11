Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

WSTG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Wayside Technology Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

