WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Tops $318.85 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $318.85 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,769,705,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,080,082 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

