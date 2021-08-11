Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.65 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 112.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 45.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 449.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.