Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,756.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

