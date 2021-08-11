Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $228.95. 25,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

