Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 950 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.82. 145,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

