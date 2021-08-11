Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

