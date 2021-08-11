Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.89. 105,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,613. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

