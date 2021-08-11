Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $296.20. 37,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,644. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

