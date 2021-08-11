Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $42.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 11.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 63,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

