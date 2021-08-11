Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 3.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,149. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

