Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.