Wagerr Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $5,117.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00187433 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,717,537 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

