Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

VMC stock opened at $187.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

