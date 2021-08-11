Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

VYGR stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

