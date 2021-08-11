Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report sales of $278.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,183. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

