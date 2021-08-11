Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

VNA opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.80. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

