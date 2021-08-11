VNX Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One VNX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $59,546.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

