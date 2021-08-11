VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $922,157.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

