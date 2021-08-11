Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.