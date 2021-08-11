Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

