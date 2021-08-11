Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE VST traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 26,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,358. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

