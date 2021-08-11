Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

