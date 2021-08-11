Virtu Financial LLC Takes $50,000 Position in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AHC stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. A.H. Belo Co. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A.H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

