Virtu Financial LLC Sells 22,841 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Research Frontiers by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REFR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

