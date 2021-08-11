Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Sotherly Hotels worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

