Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

GSS stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

