Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 502 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.14. The firm has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

