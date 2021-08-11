Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,852 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

