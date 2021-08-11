Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

