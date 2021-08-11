Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. 182,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.39. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

