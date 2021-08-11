Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.59. 45,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,424. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

