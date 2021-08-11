Vigilare Wealth Management Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,707. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

