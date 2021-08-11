Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 172,572 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 228,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

