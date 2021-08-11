Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

