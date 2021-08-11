Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 150.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 919,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.