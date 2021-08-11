Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 300 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,098. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.79 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

