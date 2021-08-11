Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $11,911,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 338.4% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

