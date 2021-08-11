Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 48 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 17.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,641.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,124. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,521.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

