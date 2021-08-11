Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $259.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.